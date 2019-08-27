Quantcast

Turkish lira weakens to 5.85 against dollar

By Reuters

Reuters


ISTANBUL, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened around 0.5% against the dollar on Tuesday to its weakest level since June 19 as concerns persisted over the impact of a Sino-U.S. trade war and tensions in Syria's northwest.

The lira stood at 5.8530 at 0710 GMT, compared with a close of 5.8250 on Monday.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

ISTANBUL, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened around 0.5% against the dollar on Tuesday to its weakest level since June 19 as concerns persisted over the impact of a Sino-U.S. trade war and tensions in Syria's northwest.

The lira stood at 5.8530 at 0710 GMT, compared with a close of 5.8250 on Monday.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar