Turkish lira weakens to 5.85 against dollar

ISTANBUL, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened around 0.5% against the dollar on Tuesday to its weakest level since June 19 as concerns persisted over the impact of a Sino-U.S. trade war and tensions in Syria's northwest.

The lira stood at 5.8530 at 0710 GMT, compared with a close of 5.8250 on Monday.

