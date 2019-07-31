Turkish lira weakens ahead of cenbank inflation report

Reuters





ISTANBUL, July 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira was trading slightly weaker on Wednesday, as investors wore a cautious stance ahead of an expected revision in the central bank's inflation forecasts and its guidance on future moves in a meeting scheduled later in the day.

The lira stood at 5.5675, as of 0514 GMT, easing slightly from Tuesday's close of 5.5580.

The central bank on Wednesday will announce its third inflation report of the year, and the first one since President Tayyip Erdogan sacked governor Murat Cetinkaya and replaced him with Murat Uysal, who was previously serving as Cetinkaya's deputy.

The lira, which gained in the previous four trading sessions, has been supported by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut rates.