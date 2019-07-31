Quantcast

Turkish lira weakens ahead of cenbank inflation report

By Reuters

Reuters


ISTANBUL, July 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira was trading slightly weaker on Wednesday, as investors wore a cautious stance ahead of an expected revision in the central bank's inflation forecasts and its guidance on future moves in a meeting scheduled later in the day.

The lira stood at 5.5675, as of 0514 GMT, easing slightly from Tuesday's close of 5.5580.

The central bank on Wednesday will announce its third inflation report of the year, and the first one since President Tayyip Erdogan sacked governor Murat Cetinkaya and replaced him with Murat Uysal, who was previously serving as Cetinkaya's deputy.

The lira, which gained in the previous four trading sessions, has been supported by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut rates.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar