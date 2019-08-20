Turkish lira weakens after central bank move, Syria unease

Reuters





ISTANBUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira hit its weakest level against the dollar in nearly a month on Tuesday after the central bank reduced the required reserves ratio for banks with loan growth rates above 10% in a move investors saw encouraging increased lending.

Concerns about developments in Syria were also weighing on market sentiment after Ankara said on Monday an air strike on a Turkish military convoy in northwest Syria killed three civilians.

The lira weakened as far as 5.7145 to the dollar, 7% weaker than at the end of last year. A currency crisis wiped 30% off the lira's value in 2018, tipping the economy into a recession.

Economists said rapid loan growth could fuel imports and swell the current account deficit, long a headache for energy import-dependent Turkey.

For banks with a loan growth rate of 10%-20%, the central bank lowered the reserve requirement ratio for deposits of up to a 3-month maturity to 2% from 7% previously. It lowered the ratio to 2% for deposits of up to a 6-month maturity from 4%.

The bank also raised the interest rate on lira-denominated required reserves to 15% from 13% for banks with a 10-20% loan growth rate, and set it at 5% for other banks.

Market direction could also be affected by a treasury tap of a 5-year CPI-indexed bond and the issue of a lira-denominated sukuk.