Turkish lira weakens 1% against dollar after overnight surge

ISTANBUL, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened around 1% to more than 5.8 against the dollar on Monday after briefly surging to a level of 6.47 overnight in what market watchers described as a "flash crash" as Japanese investors cut risk assets.

At 0418 GMT, the lira stood at 5.8050 against the U.S. currency, weakening from a close of 5.7540 on Friday.

