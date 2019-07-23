Quantcast

Turkish lira trading volumes in London down 40% from year-ago levels - BoE data

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Average daily trading volumes of the Turkish lira fell by 40% in April from a year earlier, the Bank of England said on Tuesday, after a plunge in the price of the lira and a clampdown on speculating in the offshore market scared away investors.

The BoE said in its semi-annual survey of the London foreign exchange market, the world's biggest, that average daily trading volumes of the lira against the U.S. dollar fell to $33.5 billion in April from $35.2 billion in October 2018 and $56.2 billion from April last year.

That translated to a fall in market share of overall forex trading volumes to 1.2% from 2.1% last year.

Trading volumes have fallen further since Turkish authorities allegedly pressured local banks in March to stop lending lira to overseas counterparts in a bid to squeeze the London lira market, causing a spike in offshore borrowing costs of more than 1,000%.

Ankara has blamed foreign "speculators" for the lira's weakness.

Some foreign banks have pulled back from the Turkish lira offshore market because of the volatility and risks involved, several sources familiar with the London market have said.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar