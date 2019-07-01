Turkish lira soars nearly 2.8% after Trump-Erdogan meeting

Reuters





ISTANBUL, July 1 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira soarednearly 2.8% on Monday to its strongest level since April after President Tayyip Erdogan said he heard from U.S. President Donald Trump there would be no sanctions over Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems.

On track for its biggest daily jump in weeks, the lira at 1308 GMT stood at 5.63 against the dollar, its best reading since April 8. The currency closed at 5.7875 on Friday, before Erdogan met Trump at the G20 summit in Japan at the weekend.

Turkey's 5-year CDS slipped 14 bps over a 5-year period to 384 bps, its lowest since early April, according to IHS Markit data.

The United States says the S-400s will compromise its Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jets, of which Turkey is a producer and buyer. Washington has also formally started the process of expelling Turkey from the F-35 programme, halting the training of Turkish pilots in the United States.

But on Saturday, Erdogan said Trump had told him there would be no sanctions over the Russian deal, after Trump said Turkey had been treated unfairly over the move.

Broadcaster NTV on Sunday reported Erdogan as telling reporters that the first delivery of the S-400s would take place within 10 days and that he believed the dispute would be overcome "without a problem".