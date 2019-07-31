Turkish lira gains, investors await cenbank inflation report

Reuters





ISTANBUL, July 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira strengthened slightly on Wednesday ahead of an expected revision in the central bank's inflation forecast and guidance on its future moves, which the bank is expected to give at a quarterly meeting scheduled later in the day.

The lira stood at 5.5330 at 0659 GMT, up from Tuesday's close of 5.5580. It had initially weakened early on Wednesday, before rebounding.

The central bank on Wednesday will announce its third inflation report of the year, and the first one since President Tayyip Erdogan sacked governor Murat Cetinkaya and replaced him with Murat Uysal, who was previously Cetinkaya's deputy.

The lira, which gained in the previous four trading sessions, has been supported by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut rates.