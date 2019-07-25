Turkish lira flat ahead of cenbank's expected interest rate cut

Reuters





ISTANBUL, July 25 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira was little changed against the dollar on Thursday as investors took a cautious stance ahead of the central bank's rate-setting meeting, where it is expected to sharply cut its benchmark interest rate.

At 0418 GMT, the lira stood at 5.7150 against the dollar, little changed from Wednesday's close of 5.7110.

The median forecast compiled from 23 institutions showed economists expected a 250-basis-point (bps) rate cut in the policy rate on Thursday, with forecasts ranging between cuts of 100 bps and 500 bps in the one-week repo rate.

The fell to 15.72% year-on-year in June, off a 15-year-high above 25% in October fuelled by a currency crisis which resulted in the lira shedding some 30% of its value and tipping the economy into recession (graphic).

Concerns over the central bank's independence from political pressure helped set off last year's crisis, and its credibility has come under new scrutiny by investors after its governor was abruptly sacked less than three weeks ago.

The bank's new governor, former deputy Murat Uysal, took the reins after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan fired Murat Cetinkaya because as Erdogan said he failed to follow the government instructions on monetary policy.

Long-awaited rate cut