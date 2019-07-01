Quantcast

Turkish lira firms nearly 1% against dollar

By Reuters

Reuters


ISTANBUL, July 1 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira firmed nearly 1% against the dollar in early trade on Monday after President Tayyip Erdogan said he had heard from U.S. President Donald Trump there would be no sanctions over Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems.

At 0426 GMT, the lira stood at 5.7380 against the dollar, firming from a close of 5.7875 on Friday, before Erdogan met Trump at the G20 summit in Japan.

This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Economy


