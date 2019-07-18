Quantcast

Turkish lira firm, shrugs off Ankara's removal from F-35 programme

By Reuters

Reuters


ISTANBUL, July 18 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira firmed slightly on Thursday, shrugging off the U.S. decision to remove Ankara from the F-35 fighter jet programme after it began receiving delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defence system last week.

The lira was trading at 5.6745 at 0554 GMT, strengthening from Wednesday's close of 5.6840.

