Turkish lira below 5.50 vs dollar, strongest since early April

ISTANBUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira firmed to 5.49 against the dollar on Wednesday at 0553 GMT, its strongest value since April 2, as the emerging market currency continued its run on the back of monetary easing by the world's major central banks.

Turkey's lira has risen in recent months despite Ankara abruptly sacking Turkey's central bank governor and risking U.S. sanctions over Russian missiles, silencing for now critics who had warned such moves could cause another currency crisis.

