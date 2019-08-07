Quantcast

Turkish lira below 5.50 vs dollar, strongest since early April

By Reuters

Reuters


ISTANBUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira firmed to 5.49 against the dollar on Wednesday at 0553 GMT, its strongest value since April 2, as the emerging market currency continued its run on the back of monetary easing by the world's major central banks.

Turkey's lira has risen in recent months despite Ankara abruptly sacking Turkey's central bank governor and risking U.S. sanctions over Russian missiles, silencing for now critics who had warned such moves could cause another currency crisis.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

ISTANBUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira firmed to 5.49 against the dollar on Wednesday at 0553 GMT, its strongest value since April 2, as the emerging market currency continued its run on the back of monetary easing by the world's major central banks.

Turkey's lira has risen in recent months despite Ankara abruptly sacking Turkey's central bank governor and risking U.S. sanctions over Russian missiles, silencing for now critics who had warned such moves could cause another currency crisis.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar