Quantcast

Turkish June industrial output falls more than expected, down 3.9%

By Reuters

Reuters


ANKARA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial production fell 3.9% year-on-year in June, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Friday, logging its tenth consecutive month of decline after the economy tipped into recession last year.

In a Reuters poll, the calendar-adjusted industrial output figure was forecast to fall 1.01% year-on-year. Month-on-month, industrial production was down 3.7% in June on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the institute said.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

ANKARA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial production fell 3.9% year-on-year in June, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Friday, logging its tenth consecutive month of decline after the economy tipped into recession last year.

In a Reuters poll, the calendar-adjusted industrial output figure was forecast to fall 1.01% year-on-year. Month-on-month, industrial production was down 3.7% in June on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the institute said.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar