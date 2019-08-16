Turkish June industrial output falls more than expected, down 3.9%

Reuters





ANKARA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial production fell 3.9% year-on-year in June, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Friday, logging its tenth consecutive month of decline after the economy tipped into recession last year.

In a Reuters poll, the calendar-adjusted industrial output figure was forecast to fall 1.01% year-on-year. Month-on-month, industrial production was down 3.7% in June on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the institute said.

