Turkish July trade deficit narrows 46.9% year-on-year -stats institute

Reuters
ISTANBUL, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit narrowed 46.9% year-on-year in July to $3.192 billion, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.
Turkey's exports rose 7.9% and imports decreased 8.5% compared with July 2018, the institute said.
OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">
ISTANBUL, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit narrowed 46.9% year-on-year in July to $3.192 billion, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.
Turkey's exports rose 7.9% and imports decreased 8.5% compared with July 2018, the institute said.