Turkish July trade deficit narrows 46.9% year-on-year -stats institute

By Reuters

Reuters


ISTANBUL, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit narrowed 46.9% year-on-year in July to $3.192 billion, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.

Turkey's exports rose 7.9% and imports decreased 8.5% compared with July 2018, the institute said.

