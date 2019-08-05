Turkish inflation up to 16.65% in expected one-off rise

Reuters





ISTANBUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Turkey's inflation edged up to a bit less than expected 16.65% in July after tax cuts on some goods expired, briefly disrupting a downward trend that is expected to resume in coming months.

The median estimate of annual inflation was 16.9% based on a Reuters poll.

Turkey's have been a main concern for investors. It hit a 15-year high of more than 25% in October, in the wake of a currency crisis that saw the lira lose nearly 30% against the dollar last year. (graphic).

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 1.36%, lower than the median forecast of 1.6% in the poll.

Discounts in the value added and special consumption taxes on white goods, furniture and automotives ended on June 30th. They were implemented last year in the wake of the crisis to spur spending and boost the economy.

Adding to the one-off price pressures, consumer electricity tariffs were also hiked by 15% as of July 1.

Turkey's producer price index fell 0.99% month-on-month in July, for an annual rise of 21.66%.

In June, Turkey's CPI fell to its lowest level in a year thanks to a drop in food prices and a high so-called base effect, which after the July rise should again bring inflation readings down in August, September and October.

That decline in inflation opened the way for Turkey's central bank to begin what is expected to be a policy easing cycle by cutting its policy rate by 425 basis points in July to 19.75%

Last week, the bank cut its inflation forecast for 2019 to 13.9% from 14.6%, but left next year's outlook unchanged at 8.2%. Governor Murat Uysal has said the bank has "considerable" room for manoeuvre.