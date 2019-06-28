Turkish inflation to fall in June on base effect, cheaper fresh produce

Reuters





By Nevzat Devranoglu

ISTANBUL, June 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation is expected to slip to 15.74% in June thanks in part to a drop in prices of fruits and vegetables and a base effect after sharp increases this time a year ago, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

In the wake of last year's currency crisis, which erased some 30% of the lira's value against dollar, overall inflation peaked at a 15-year high above 25%. Overall prices have since declined due in part to last year's interest-rate hikes, and inflation stood at 18.71% in May.

"We expect consumer prices to increase by only 0.05% month-on-month. The main element pulling inflation down will be food items," said Muammer Komurcuoglu, an economist at Is Yatirim.

"We expect annual inflation to decline to 15.7% with the base effect."

Turkish inflation eased in May, causing the lira to decline as investors worried that the central bank may lower its policy rate earlier than expected.

Komurcuoglu said that while food price inflation would be closely watched this month, moves in the lira and Turkey's relations with the United States would be factors in any potential central bank rate cut.

The median estimate for inflation at the end of 2019 stood at 15.25%, the poll showed, below the government's estimate of 15.9%.

The central bank last raised its policy rate to 24% in September. The high borrowing costs combined with surging import prices hit economic activity, driving the economy into recession in the last quarter of 2018.

June inflation data will be released on July 3 at 0700 GMT.