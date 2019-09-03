Turkish inflation falls bit more than expected to 15%

Reuters





ANKARA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Turkish annual inflation fell by a bit more than expected to 15.01% in August, resuming its downward march after last year's currency crisis and likely paving the way for lower interest rates before year end.

According to a Reuters poll, the was forecast to be 15.51%, down from 16.65% in the previous month. It was the lowest reading since May of last year.

Month-on-month, consumer inflation stood at 0.86% in August, less than a poll forecast of 1.3%, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute also showed.

With the key policy rate at 19.75%, central bank Governor Murat Uysal has tied further cuts to further easing in inflation and has said there is "considerable" room for manoeuvre on policy.

He has repeated that a "cautious" stance is necessary to hit the bank's targets including 13.9% inflation by the end of the year, and 8.2% at the end of 2020.

In August, the biggest fall was in transportation prices which dropped 1.94%, while food and beverage prices fell 0.77%, the data showed.

The Turkish lira traded at 5.8020 against U.S. dollar at 0720 GMT, strengthening from 5.8170 before the data was released.

The producer price index fell 0.59% month-on-month in August for an annual rise of 13.45%, the official data showed.