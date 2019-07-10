Quantcast

Turkish industrial production seen contracting 2.35% in May

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


ISTANBUL, July 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's industrial production output is expected to register a 2.35% annual contraction in May, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, as the economy struggles to leave behind the damage of last year's currency crisis.

The economy contracted 2.6% in first quarter after a 3% drop in the last quarter of 2018 and economic activity has remained slow since, with the central bank's policy rate standing at 24% since September.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of 6 economists showed a year-on-year contraction of 2.35% of the calendar-adjusted industrial production index. Forecasts ranged between a contraction of 1.32% and 4.1%.

The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce the industrial production figures for May on July 12 at 0700 GMT.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar