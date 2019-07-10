Turkish industrial production seen contracting 2.35% in May

Shutterstock photo





ISTANBUL, July 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's industrial production output is expected to register a 2.35% annual contraction in May, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, as the economy struggles to leave behind the damage of last year's currency crisis.

The economy contracted 2.6% in first quarter after a 3% drop in the last quarter of 2018 and economic activity has remained slow since, with the central bank's policy rate standing at 24% since September.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of 6 economists showed a year-on-year contraction of 2.35% of the calendar-adjusted industrial production index. Forecasts ranged between a contraction of 1.32% and 4.1%.

The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce the industrial production figures for May on July 12 at 0700 GMT.