Quantcast

Turkish industrial production seen contracting 1.01% in June

By Reuters

Reuters


ISTANBUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Turkey's industrial production is expected to register a 1.01% annual contraction in June, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, as the economy struggles to leave behind the damage of last year's currency crisis.

The economy contracted 2.6% in the first quarter of this year after a 3% drop in the last quarter of 2018. Economic activity has remained slow since, with the central bank's policy rate standing at 19.75% after it cut by 425 basis points in July.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of 6 economists showed a year-on-year contraction of 1.01% of the calendar-adjusted industrial production index. Forecasts ranged between a growth of 0.1% and contraction of 2.4%.

The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce the industrial production figures for June on August 16 at 0700 GMT.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar