Turkish industrial production seen contracting 1.01% in June

Reuters





ISTANBUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Turkey's industrial production is expected to register a 1.01% annual contraction in June, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, as the economy struggles to leave behind the damage of last year's currency crisis.

The economy contracted 2.6% in the first quarter of this year after a 3% drop in the last quarter of 2018. Economic activity has remained slow since, with the central bank's policy rate standing at 19.75% after it cut by 425 basis points in July.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of 6 economists showed a year-on-year contraction of 1.01% of the calendar-adjusted industrial production index. Forecasts ranged between a growth of 0.1% and contraction of 2.4%.

The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce the industrial production figures for June on August 16 at 0700 GMT.