Turkish industrial output down 1.3% in May, slides less than forecast

ISTANBUL, July 12 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial production slid a less-than-expected 1.3% year-on-year in May, government data showed on Friday, logging its ninth consecutive month of decline after the economy tipped into recession last year.

In a Reuters poll, the calendar-adjusted industrial output figure was forecast to fall 2.35% year-on-year. Month on month, industrial production was up 1.3% in May on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

Turkey's economy contracted 3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018 as last year's lira crisis and high interest rates weighed on the major emerging market. Economists expect it to contract in the first two quarters of this year before turning to growth again.