Quantcast

Turkish industrial output down 1.3% in May, slides less than forecast

By Reuters

Reuters


ISTANBUL, July 12 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial production slid a less-than-expected 1.3% year-on-year in May, government data showed on Friday, logging its ninth consecutive month of decline after the economy tipped into recession last year.

In a Reuters poll, the calendar-adjusted industrial output figure was forecast to fall 2.35% year-on-year. Month on month, industrial production was up 1.3% in May on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

Turkey's economy contracted 3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018 as last year's lira crisis and high interest rates weighed on the major emerging market. Economists expect it to contract in the first two quarters of this year before turning to growth again.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar