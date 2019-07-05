Turkish finance minister says current account will show surplus in June

Reuters





ISTANBUL, July 5 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Friday that Turkey's current account will show a surplus in June, and that he sees improvement in economic indicators.

Speaking at a meeting of the Turkish Association for Financial Institutions, Albayrak also said he expects economic recovery to be more rapid in the second half of the year.

