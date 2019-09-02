Quantcast

Turkish economy shrinks only 1.5% in Q2 as recovery takes focus

By Reuters

ISTANBUL, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Turkish economy contracted by a less than expected 1.5% year-on-year in the second quarter and recorded another positive quarter-on-quarter reading as it looks to shake off the effects of recession brought on by last year's currency crisis.

Compared to the first quarter, gross domestic product (GDP) expanded at a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 1.2% pace, its second positive reading in a row, the Turkish Statistical Institute data showed.

The government also made a slate of revisions to GDP data going back to early 2017 - including a slightly less severe annual contraction of 2.4% in the first quarter of 2019 - which generally showed a bit stronger past performance.

Measured annually, the economy has contracted the last three straight quarters. A Reuters poll forecast a year-over-year shrinkage of 2% in the second quarter followed by a pick-up in the Turkish economy leading to zero growth in 2019.

Last year's currency crisis, brought on by concerns over a diplomatic row with Washington and doubts about the independence of the central bank, ended years of a construction-fuelled boom driven by cheap foreign capital.

The lira is down another 9.6% so far this year, but a dip in inflation opened the door for the central bank to cut rates sharply in July to kick off a monetary easing cycle.

The lira strenghtened as far as beyond 5.80 against the U.S. dollar after the data, from 5.8175 immediately before. It stood at 5.8020 at 0742 GMT.





