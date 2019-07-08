Turkish economic plan sees 4.3% average growth until 2023

Reuters





ISTANBUL, July 8 (Reuters) - Turkey predicts annual real economic growth at 4.3% on average between 2019-2023, it said on Monday in an ambitious five-year development plan promising efficiency and competitiveness.

Turkey's economy shrunk 2.6% in the first three months of 2019, after 3% contraction in the last quarter of 2018, following last year's currency crisis which erased 30% of the lira's value against the U.S. dollar and sent inflation to a peak.

The development plan said the first year would be "rebalancing" followed by upwards growth rates.

The plan expects annual exports to reach $226.6 billion in 2023 versus 2018 exports of $168 billion. It also foresees 9.9% unemployment at the end of 2023, while it also predicts Turkey will create 4.3 million additional jobs over the period.

The current account deficit, a concern for many economists which makes Turkey reliant on foreign currency inflows, is expected to stand at $9.9 billion by 2023. The current account recorded a deficit of $27.63 billion at the end of 2018.

Annual consumer inflation is targeted to stand at 5% by 2023, the plan also said. The latest official data put inflation at 15.72% in June.

Turkey has been issuing such development plans every five years since the 1960s.