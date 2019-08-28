Turkish economic confidence index jumps 7.9% in August, mood still sour

Reuters





ANKARA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's economic confidence index rose to 87.1 points in August, a jump of 7.9% from a month earlier, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.

The index points to an optimistic economic outlook when above 100 and a pessimistic one when below 100. In July, the index stood at 80.7 points.

