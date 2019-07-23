Quantcast

Turkish consumer confidence falls to 56.5 points in July -stats institute

By Reuters

Reuters


ISTANBUL, July 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer confidence fell to 56.5 points in July, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday, down from 57.6 points in June.

The index stood at 55.3 points in May, its lowest level on record since the data was first published in 2004. A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook and would need to rise above 100 to indicate optimism.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

ISTANBUL, July 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer confidence fell to 56.5 points in July, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday, down from 57.6 points in June.

The index stood at 55.3 points in May, its lowest level on record since the data was first published in 2004. A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook and would need to rise above 100 to indicate optimism.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar