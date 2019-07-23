Turkish consumer confidence falls to 56.5 points in July -stats institute

Reuters





ISTANBUL, July 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer confidence fell to 56.5 points in July, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday, down from 57.6 points in June.

The index stood at 55.3 points in May, its lowest level on record since the data was first published in 2004. A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook and would need to rise above 100 to indicate optimism.

