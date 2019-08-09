Turkish central bank dismisses chief economist, department managers

Reuters





By Nevzat Devranoglu

ANKARA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank has dismissed its chief economist Hakan Kara and some department managers as part of a reorganisation of the bank ordered by the bank's assembly, a document seen by Reuters showed on Friday.

The move came after President Tayyip Erdogan dismissed the bank's governor Murat Cetinkaya last month, saying he failed to follow instructions on interest rates and the bank had not properly fulfilled its role.

It detailed a reorganisation of bank departments under the bank assembly decision taken at a meeting on Aug. 8 and showed that more than 10 people were dismissed in total. The decision was effective from Aug. 9. The central bank declined comment.

At its first meeting under new Central Bank Governor Murat Uysal, the bank's monetary policy committee slashed its key interest rate by a more than expected 425 basis points to 19.75% to spur the recession-hit economy.

Erdogan, a fierce critic of high interest rates, has repeatedly called for lower borrowing costs to boost the economy. The lira was slightly firmer at 5.4680 against the dollar after the latest central bank move.