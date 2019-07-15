Turkish cenbank chief: Will revise reserve tools in line with global economic conditions - Anadolu

Shutterstock photo





ANKARA, July 15 (Reuters) - Turkey's new Central Bank governor said the bank would make revisions in its reserve tools in line with global economic conditions, in his first remarks since he took office nine days ago, state-owned Anadolu Agency reported on Monday.

Murat Uysal was appointed governor after President Tayyip Erdogan ousted his predecessor. Uysal said the bank was working on improving its transparency and communication policies.

He added that monetary policy would be data-based, and would take into account all macroeconomic indicators.