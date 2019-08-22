Turkish August consumer confidence rises to 58.3 points

Reuters





ANKARA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer confidence index rose to 58.3 points in August from 56.5 points in July, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.

The index in May hit 55.3 points, its lowest level since the data was first published in 2004. A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook and would need to rise above 100 to indicate optimism.

