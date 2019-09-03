Turkish annual inflation falls to 15.01%, lower than forecast

Reuters





ANKARA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer price index fell to 15.01% year-on-year in August, official data showed on Tuesday, slightly lower than a Reuters poll forecast of 15.51% and down from 16.65% in the previous month.

Month-on-month, consumer inflation stood at 0.86% in August, less than a poll forecast of 1.3%. Annual inflation hit a 15-year high above 25% in October of last year, just after the worst of Turkey's currency crisis, but it has since dipped.

The producer price index fell 0.59% month-on-month in August for an annual rise of 13.45%, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute also showed.