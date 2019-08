Reuters





ISTANBUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Turkey's unemployment rate declined to 12.8% in the April-June period, from 13% a month earlier, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.

The non-agricultural unemployment rate was unchanged from a month earlier at 15%, the data showed.

The unemployment rate had surged to 14.7% in the December-February period, its highest level in a decade. In the April-June period last year, unemployment stood at 9.7%.