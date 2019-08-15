Quantcast

Turkey's seasonally adjusted jobless rate hits highest on record

Reuters


ISTANBUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Turkey's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate climbed to its highest level on record, statistical data showed on Thursday, despite a slight fall in the April-June headline figures.

The seasonally adjusted rate hit 14.0%, according to Turkish Statistical Institute figures, reflecting Turkey's slide into recession after a currency crisis last year saw the lira lose nearly 30% of its value against the dollar.

The rate is the recorded in the statistical institute's data going back to 2005.

Year-on-year, unemployment was up 3.1 percentage points in the April-June period, the data showed.

Enver Erkan, economist at GCM Investment, said he expects unemployment to rise again after July, when the effects of temporary tourism employment wear off.

"We will see the unadjusted unemployment rate rise towards 14% by the end of the year. Economic growth is important for a fall in unemployment independent of seasonal factors," he said.

"We will probably see positive growth in the fourth quarter but this will not be enough to end the full year with growth."

The non-agricultural unemployment rate was unchanged from a month earlier at 15%, the data showed.





