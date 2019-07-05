Quantcast

Turkey's S-400s to be loaded on planes Sunday in Russia -Haberturk

By Reuters

ISTANBUL, July 5 (Reuters) - The first of the Russian S-400 defence systems that Ankara has purchased will be loaded on to cargo planes on Sunday and arrive in Turkey some time next week, privately-held broadcaster Haberturk reported.

Washington has said that U.S. sanctions would be triggered when the missile batteries arrive in NATO ally Turkey.

The initial S-400 delivery will be sent on two cargo planes from a Russian military air base, Haberturk said without citing a source. It also reported that a Russian technical team that would oversee its installation is expected to arrive in Turkey by Monday.

Washington has also formally started the process of expelling Turkey from the programme for F-35s, made by Lockheed Martin Corp .

Sanctioning Turkey and removing it from the F-35 programme would be one of the most significant ruptures in recent history in the relationship between the two nations.





