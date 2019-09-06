Quantcast

Turkey's lira weakens after court sentences main opposition official

By Reuters

Reuters


ANKARA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira weakened to 5.7250 against the dollar from 5.70 after an Istanbul court on Friday sentenced a prominent opposition official to almost 10 years in prison for crimes including insulting the president.

Traders said the lira underperformed emerging market peers after investors were unsettled by the jail sentence handed down to the Republican People's Party (CHP) Istanbul city head Canan Kaftancioglu.

