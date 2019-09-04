Quantcast

Turkey's lira firms on inflation data, Fed and ECB easing expectations

By Reuters

Reuters


ANKARA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira firmed beyond 5.70 against the U.S. dollar for the first time in two weeks on Wednesday after annual inflation fell more than expected in August and on expectations of easing from the U.S Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB).

On Tuesday, data showed inflation fell to 15.01% in August, resuming its downward trend, giving the lira another boost after figures on Monday showed the economy shrank less than expected in the last quarter.

On Wednesday, the lira firmed to as far as 5.68 against dollar, marking the first time the currency strengthened beyond 5.70 since August 20.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?