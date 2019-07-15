Quantcast

Turkey's Erdogan says Russian S-400s will be fully deployed by April 2020

By Reuters

Reuters


ISTANBUL, July 15 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the Russian S-400 missile defence system, parts of which have been delivered to Turkey over the past four days, is expected to be fully deployed in April 2020.

Turkey's purchase of the Russian system has raised tensions with the country's NATO allies, particularly the United States, which has warned Turkey the move would trigger U.S. sanctions.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

ISTANBUL, July 15 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the Russian S-400 missile defence system, parts of which have been delivered to Turkey over the past four days, is expected to be fully deployed in April 2020.

Turkey's purchase of the Russian system has raised tensions with the country's NATO allies, particularly the United States, which has warned Turkey the move would trigger U.S. sanctions.





This article appears in: Government , World Markets , Stocks , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar