Turkey's Erdogan says interest rates will be cut further

By Reuters

Reuters


ISTANBUL, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that interest rates will be further reduced, following recent cuts by the central bank, and vowed that inflation will fall.

Turkey's central bank sharply cut its key interest rate by a higher-than-expected 425 basis points to 19.75% last month to spur a recession-hit economy, its first step away from the emergency stance it adopted during last year's currency crisis.

"The central bank has cut interest rates and they will be further reduced," Erdogan said. "I am calling out to all my citizens, everyone should close their ears to speculation about our economy - just do their work."





