Turkey's dollar bonds slip after central bank step

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Dollar-denominated bonds issued by Turkey's government edged lower on Tuesday after the central bank cut the required reserves ratio for banks with loan growth rates above 10%.

Longer-dated bonds suffered the most, with the 2045 issue down by 0.8 cents in the dollar, the biggest drop since Wednesday last week.

The Turkish lira hit its weakest level against the dollar in nearly a month on Tuesday, with the central bank's move the previous day, aimed at boosting credit, and concerns about developments in Syria weighing on the market.

"Such measures will not lead to well-balanced and sustainable growth over the long-term horizon, but perhaps the goal is to boost growth over the 12 month horizon and call early elections next year?"