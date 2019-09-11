Turkey's dollar bonds slide with lira ahead of central bank meeting

Reuters





LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's government bonds fell to multi-week lows on Wednesday, as bets on another super-sized interest rate cut by the country's central bank sent the lira down for a fifth straight day.

Money markets were pricing in a 300 basis point cut by the central bank when it meets on Thursday and the lira's drop matched the length of the losing run it saw when it hit its lows for the year back in May.

Turkey's longer-dated bonds were down between 0.4 cent and 1 cent in the dollar. That left some issues maturing from 2038 onwards at their lowest since July , and the 2043 bond at its lowest level since late August.