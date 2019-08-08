Quantcast

Turkey's current account deficit seen $265 mln in June

By Reuters

By Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun

ISTANBUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's current account is expected to have recorded a relatively small deficit of $265 million in June, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, as the 12-month current account is expected to show a surplus for the first time since 2002.

Turkey's current account, which climbed to $58 billion in May 2018, has dropped dramatically in the wake of a currency crisis that saw the lira lose nearly 30% of its value against the dollar last year.

Economic activity slowed substantially in the wake of the crisis, while the cost of imports surged, which reduced the current account deficit.

With a big boost from tourism income in the peak summer months, the current account is expected to a show a surplus for the first time under President Tayyip Erdogan's 16-year rule.

Median estimate in the Reuters poll of 12 economists stood at $265 million, with forecasts ranging between a deficit of $700 million and breaking even.

Haluk Burumcekci, owner of Burumcekci Consulting, said high tourism revenues and a low trade deficit helped. "It seems like the 12-month current account will turn to a surplus. That will be the first time since November 2002," he said.

"The surplus will increase in July. There is a possibility that we will end the year with a surplus but it depends on growth and economic recovery."

According to a Reuters calculation, the 12-month surplus will stand around $350 million in June, taking into account the median deficit estimate.

The median estimate for current account deficit for end-2019 stood at $8.25 billion. Estimates ranged between a deficit of $11.5 billion and a surplus of $2 billion. Eight economist participated in the 2019 poll.

The median estimate stood at $7.1 billion in the previous Reuters poll. The annual deficit narrowed to $27.8 billion last year from $47.35 billion in 2017.

Turkey's foreign trade deficit narrowed 42.5% year-on-year in June to $3.18 billion, official data shows.

Turkey's central bank is expected to announce the June current account data at 0700 GMT on Aug. 9.





