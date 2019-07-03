Turkey's annual consumer price inflation falls to 15.72% in June, matches forecast

Reuters





ANKARA, July 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer inflation fell to its lowest level in a year in June thanks to a high base effect, giving the central bank more room to cut rates in coming months.

The consumer price index fell to 15.72% year-on-year, official data showed, almost matching a Reuters poll forecast of 15.74% and down from 18.71% in the previous month.

"The inflation outlook will allow the central bank to start cutting rates in the July MPC meeting," said Erkin Isik, chief economist at QNB Finansbank, referring to a rates-setting meeting in three weeks' time.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages prices fell 1.65%, marking the sharpest fall in the data set in June.

Month-on-month, inflation stood at 0.03% in June, slightly less than a poll forecast of 0.05%. Annual inflation hit a 15-year high in October above 25%, but later dipped.

The producer price index rose 0.09% month-on-month in June for an annual rise of 25.04%, the data from Turkish Statistical Institute showed.