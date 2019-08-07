Quantcast

Turkey says U.S. getting closer to its views in Syria safe zone talks -Anadolu

By Reuters

Reuters


ISTANBUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said the United States is getting closer to Turkey's views on a proposed safe zone in northeast Syria, and that itsmilitary deployment plans are complete, state-owned Anadolu Agency reported on Wednesday.

Speaking in Ankara, Akar also said that Turkey has told the United States it would prefer to act together.

"Our plans, preparations, the deployment of our units in the field are all complete. But we said we wanted to act together with our friend and ally, the United States," Akar was quoted by Anadolu as saying.

Ankara has accused Washington of stalling progress on setting up the safe zone and has demanded it sever its relations with the YPG. The group was Washington's main ally on the ground in Syria during the battle against Islamic State, but Turkey designates it as a terrorist organization.

On Wednesday, the third days of Turkish-U.S. talks on the safe zone, Akar described them as "positive and rather constructive", and that he expected them to finish within hours.





