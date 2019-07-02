Turkey pounces on rally to come back to bond markets

Reuters





By Nevzat Devranoglu and Marc Jones

ANKARA/LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Turkey borrowed $2.25 billion via its first major bond sale since March, taking advantage of a global bond rally and a recovery in domestic sentiment over the past couple of months.

The Turkish Ministry of Treasury and Finance said it had mandated three banks for a five-year, dollar-denominated eurobond that bankers involved estimated would offer buyers around 6.65% interest. Final yield on the bond was revised down to 6.45%, bankers said.

Turkey has issued $6.4 billion of its $8 billion borrowing target this year, but it has stayed clear of debt markets after a squeeze on international lira trading in March, geopolitical flare-ups and a re-run of municipal elections in Istanbul caused its borrowing costs to soar.

Those costs have come down sharply again over the past eight weeks, however, as the mood has stabilised. The interest rate premium, or spread, of Turkish government bonds to U.S. Treasuries has fallen from 600 basis points in late May to around 465 now.

The lira has rallied more than 7%, too, including a 2.8% leap on Monday after President Tayyip Erdogan said U.S. President Donald Trump had indicated that no U.S. sanctions would be imposed over Turkey's purchase of a Russian S-400 missile defence system.

"The hunt for yield is a dominating theme, and herein Turkey offers a good opportunity," said Sergey Dergachev, a manager of emerging-market corporate debt at Germany-based Union Investment.

Magdalena Polan, global emerging markets economist at Legal & General Investment Management, said Turkey needed to raise financing to support its reserves and ahead of the maturity of other bonds.

"It is a sign that investors are more comfortable buying Turkish assets and emerging market assets in particular," she said.

"The Turkish government is doing this as the elections are out of the way, so political uncertainty is behind us. Within the near term there's no rapid trigger for any change in price one way or another."

The market rally has been so pronounced that Turkish bonds were - next to Russia - the best-performing emerging-market fixed income market in the second quarter of the year.

With the country's double-digit inflation also now easing, an aggressive run of interest rate cuts looks likely. 0#TRYAM3LFSSM

Marcelo Assalin, head of emerging market debt at NN Investment Partners, a Netherlands-based asset manager, added: "Investors will be a bit demanding in terms of premium as Turkey is a fundamentally challenged credit."

"But liquidity is in the driving seat, and the expectation of more accommodative monetary policy in Europe is driving demand for paper that offers an alternative to low-yield government bonds in Europe."