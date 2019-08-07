Turkey issues decree boosting role of Treasury - Official Gazette

Shutterstock photo





ANKARA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has issued a decree boosting the role of the Treasury, enabling it to work on developing the financial sector and take stakes in companies domestically and internationally, the Official Gazette said on Wednesday.

Under the decree, the Treasury is granted the authority to conduct work on strengthening financial stability and on monitoring and assessing developments in financial markets domestically and internationally.

