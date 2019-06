Reuters





LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Dollar-denominated bonds issued by Turkey's government gained on Thursday after inflows into local assets surged to their highest level since early February.

Prices for longer-dated bonds made the biggest gains, with most bonds maturing in 2030 or beyond rising 1 cents in the dollar or more.

The 2036 issue jumped 1.8 cents to trade at the strongest level since late February.