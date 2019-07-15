Quantcast

Turkey dollar bonds suffer fresh losses over U.S. sanctions fears

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Turkey's dollar-denominated government bonds came under further pressure on Monday amid rising concerns that Washington could slap sanctions on Ankara over its purchase of a Russian air defence system.

The 2041 bond fell 1.23 cents in the dollar to 83.44 cents, suffering its seventh straight day of losses and hitting the lowest level since June 20, according to Refinitiv data.

NATO member Turkey has started taking delivery of the first consignment of advanced Russian S-400 missile defence system parts on Thursday despite warnings from Washington that the move would trigger U.S. sanctions.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar