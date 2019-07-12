Quantcast

Turkey dollar bonds slip to three-week lows on sanction worries

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Turkey's dollar bonds dropped to three-week lows on Friday as the delivery of the first parts of a Russian-made missile defence system raised concerns that the United States might impose some sanctions.

Longer-dated issues bore the brunt of the selling, with the 2040 issue dropping 0.67 cents, according to Tradeweb data.

The cost of insuring exposure to Turkish sovereign debt also rose, with the country's 5-year credit default swaps adding 6 basis points from Thursday's close to 403 basis points, according to IHS Markit.

"It seems like there will be some lightweight sanctions but nothing too extreme - nothing that really hurts the relationship between the two countries," he said, adding that measures against the Turkish arms industry was one obvious option.





