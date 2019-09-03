Turkey dollar bonds rise after softer than expected inflation data

Reuters
LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's dollar-denominated sovereign debt made healthy gains on Tuesday after inflation data showed prices were rising at a slower-than-expected pace.
Longer-dated maturities enjoyed the biggest gains with the 2045 issue rising around 1.3 cents to a two week-high of 91.691 cents in the dollar in a third straight day of gains.
Data showed annual inflation fell by a bit more than expected to 15.01% in August, resuming its downward march after last year's currency crisis and likely paving the way for lower interest rates before year end.