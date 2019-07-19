Turkey dollar bonds rally after Trump says no decision on sanctions yet

Shutterstock photo





LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Turkey's dollar-denominated government bonds rallied on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration had not made a decision on imposing sanctions on Turkey yet.

The 2040 issue was up 1.4 cents to its highest level in two weeks, according to Tradeweb data. Turkey's five-year credit default swaps eased to 377 basis points, down 6 bps from Thursday's close, according to IHS Markit data.

"At least for now, it's safe to assume that Trump will not be in a hurry to make a final decision on imposing sanctions on Turkey due to his good relationship with President Tayyip Erdogan," said Rabobank's Piotr Matys.