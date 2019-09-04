Turkey dollar bonds hit near-one month highs on rate cut hopes

Shutterstock photo





LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Turkey's sovereign dollar bonds hit the highest level in nearly a month on Wednesday, extending a four-day run of gains, in anticipation of further interest rate cuts by the central bank.

Longer-dated maturities had the largest gains with the 2038 issue rising 1.1 cents, the most since Aug 7, to 101.2 cents in the dollar, according to Tradeweb.

On Tuesday, data showed inflation fell to 15.01% in August, resuming its downward trend, giving the lira another boost after figures on Monday showed the economy shrank less than expected in the last quarter.