Turkey dollar bonds extend falls on U.S. sanction worries

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Turkey's dollar bonds extended losses on Friday as the delivery of the first parts of a Russian-made missile defence system raised concerns that the United States might impose some sanctions on Ankara.

The 2030 issue shed as much 1.5 cents in the dollar, extending earlier falls, while the 2041 issue lost 1.6 cents, to reach its lowest in more than three weeks, according to Tradeweb data.

Russia began delivery of the S-400 air defence system to Turkey on Friday, a move expected to trigger U.S. sanctions against its NATO ally.