Turkey annual inflation rises to 16.65%, a bit less than expected

By Reuters

ISTANBUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer price index edged up to 16.65% year-on-year in July, official data showed on Monday, slightly lower than a Reuters poll forecast of 16.9% and up from 15.72% in the previous month.

Month-on-month, consumer inflation stood at 1.36% in July, slightly less than a poll forecast of 1.6%. Annual inflation hit a 15-year high above 25% in October of last year, just after the worst of Turkey's currency crisis, but it has since dipped.

The producer price index fell 0.99% month-on-month in July for an annual rise of 21.66%, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute also showed.





